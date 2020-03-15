Kim Kardashian shares huge prediction about the coronavirus | Instagram

Due to the global pandemic have beset recently, a message about the coronavirus back trend immediately said, as well as the prediction of Kim Kardashian Twitter in where he will be a prediction of the coronavirus.

Many perssonas are located on the hillside of news in respect of the diseaseand it is not surprising that celebrities also.

In contrast to many people,movie stars, socialite, entrepreneurs and celebrities have the opportunity to travel economically, you could say they are more concerned about the pandemic.

You may be interested in: Vive Latino protects with major operating system-sanitary

Up to the moment, great personalities (Tom Hanks and his wife) are already infected, and will remain in quarantine waiting for treatment.

In their publications, Kim Kardashian is a part of a book showed Sylvia Brown an American writer, she worked as a seer and medium, where you can have something that is remarkable:

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

“By the year 2020, a pneumonia as a serious disease will continue to spread worldwide, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes, and resistance against all known methods of treatment,” said the text.

This is already happening, and also the typical symptoms COVID-19 mention also mentioned that this disease would quickly and that’s exactly how it would go.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwhr9K3piVI(/embed)







“Almost more than confusing that the disease itself is the fact that you will suddenly disappear as quickly as they came back ten years later, and then completely disappear,” says the “image” that ends the part underlined.

If you remember, well, the virus has its origin in China by the end of 2019, and a few days ago the news that the last infected patient is already discharged, the problem was that, despite the “already done” in China, the virus goes around the world.

Also read: Disney launches premieres online, to help, by coronavirus