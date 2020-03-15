Kris Jenner shows up in a podcast, had been unfaithful to Robert Kardashian brought her family | values | ideas

Kris Jenner revealed episodes influenced his past.

The matriarch of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” he said in an interview with Diane Von Furstenberg, that you seduced her husband, the deceased Robert Kardashian and this cost him even a divorce.

Jenner, still very young, he learned Robert Kardashianwho kidnapped without a high school diploma. They had four children: KourtneyKim, Khloé and Rob.

With a marriage that lasted thirteen years, entrepreneur the manifests now, why your relationship with the lawyer ended abruptly.

“I married very young. I met Robert when he was 18 years old, we went together for four years, already at 22, he was already married. In the course of my life, before or after he had an affair, and it is the treintaitantos came to pass. My biggest regret is that destroyed my family,” she expressed in your expressions.

She was from the former football name Todd Watermanand dissolved in Kardashian and Jenner a crisis, which ended with his marriage.

This step, says the matriarch, and she was there, the economic crisis went Robert Kardashian that, even not had enough money to make purchases in the supermarket.

“I didn’t know what to do. I found myself with four children and a single parent. I didn’t even know where you would live, what he would do. I don’t know how I could live with that. It was frightening yet so young. I think that you had fulfilled the 32, and my little son (Rob) was only a year.”, he confessed to one of the mothers of the most famous American television.

This crisis, finally, could be overcome, so that they, met as single parents, after a few years, married in Bruce Jennerand with whom had Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their relationship ends when the athlete decides Caitlynn Jenner.

Kris Jenner and the sweet message to her daughters on the day of the woman

The head of the clan Kardashian had an annotated gesture on the 8.March.

Kris Jenner took to send the day of the woman, a delicate message to his daughters via social networks.

“Happy International women’s day! I am more than blessed to be surrounded by so many women incredibly. My girls are my everything, and could not become more proud of the women, we mothers, intelligent, strong, and surprising for my grandchildren, for women, to inspire women, to many, even me, every day!”, the mother of Kim Kardashian, has said, and Kylie Jenner.