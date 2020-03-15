Noah Cyrus, songs to learn and with the child in the family

Many of you know, just because she is the sister of Miley, but Noah Cyrus is wearing since her debut as a singer in the year 2016, proves that it is much more just type the name. While it is undeniable that in the case of this family, the musical talent was hereditary. Your first and demanding single with the title Make Mewas a great success, but their first album with the title Good Cry they had to wait until 2018 to see the light. Song-after-song, the 20-year-old has managed to carve a niche in the industry, with a sound that is quite different than his sister and, of course, the classic country of her father. Today, we have the sound of the promises of the new pop, and their songs are indispensable, and more personal.



‘This is us’

The latest version of the youngest child, Billy Ray Cyrus is in collaboration with Jimmy Allen, one of the country singer more pointer time. One more reason to make you more eye-catching pop to this song purely-centered, how could it be otherwise, in love.

‘Lonely’

The little Cyrus has this ballad, which is full of personality and focuses on one of the feelings, the hardness of most people, the loneliness. A song accompanied by a video clip full of melancholy black-and-white: “sometimes you can only dozens of people around you, but still feel. I wanted to show the video of how this could be.” A message on the track of an artist from her youth, such as, for example, with the news of Billie Eilish. Letters, with whom the young people feel so identified, in a time in which the influence of social networks plays a crucial role. The moral of Noah Cyrus, it is clear that asking for help is important: “I Lonely if I was in a dark place, as he did in the fight, a friend to whom you can contact during this time, everything changed for me.”

‘Again’

If there is something to what Noah Cyrus has been shown to not be afraid to explore, has., new sounds including folk, country and pop Was 17 years of age, to approach as he dared, rhythms more “trap” and released this song together with the rapper XXXTentacion, murdered in the year 2018. The video surpasses today the 100 million hits on YouTube.

“Stay together”

Probably the song, in the more reminiscent of his sister on the voice. Although it is not the only thing that has similarities with Miley, since the rebellion of young people is also in the video Stay together. Nevertheless, it was one of the easy with which she cemented her rise to stardom and began known for its versatility and talent is, apart from his surname.

‘All falls down’

One of the great hits the DJ Alan Walker will be able to reach the radio music from all over the world and without a doubt, one of the partnerships most successful Noah Cyrushas worked with artists as colorful as Laura Pergolizzi, Gallant or Labrith. It was surprised with this simple, with the help of many, when they discover that she was the front woman, the small Guild, Cyrus.

Full of personality, and the shadow of her sister, of whom you you a condition to get lots of support, Noah Cyrus sings of the sorrow, the need of the company, the disappointment in love or fear, to help other people that you live together with this kind of emotions. Between his next projects-a new EP that emphasizes your fans impatient are for the year 2020.