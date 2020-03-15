Scarlett Johansson in the main role of the moment in the clip Well with the real world

The film Well With The Real World it will come in the next few months in the country. In the meantime, here are the announcements for the film was directed by Taika Waititi.

Now, it has released a new clip for the film, the actress Scarlett Johansson playing for a exciting and cute. In the teaser, the actress who gives life to the character of Rosie Betzler says to his son, Jojo (of the experienced actor, Roman, Griffin, Davis), and the love is.

“One day you’ll meet someone special”begins with the characters. He adds: “Love is the most powerful thing there is in the world.”. You try to explain, still a child,” she says to him, that is, as he would be full of butterflies. “You’ll know it when it happens. You’ll feel it. It is painful for me”as I said , the character of the Ap.

SEE ALSO:

With the premiere to take place to see in Brazil on January 30, 2020, currently, in other countries, the production of the first will be. In Canada, for example, in the film-a debut on Saturday, 18 October.

We will also Thomasin McKenzie, Sam Rockwell and Director Taika Waititi actor, among the many other highlights of the film is carried by the criticism and added that, until now, to get an idea, with an excellent agreement of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 99 reviews that are already available.

Among the great comments made by David Edelstein, New York Magazine/vulture, was seen as a highlight. He wrote the following: To not evaluate “even if I love you, as well As with the real world (based on a novel by Christine Leunens, now I want to read it), and I love that it exists, and Waititi have been forced, new, my own answers.

Already, Eric Kohn of IndieWire, said: “Yes, Yes, Waititi has a fantasy of sugar in the most unlikely of places… but in the process, to bury the awful truth”. The analysts of the magazine, However, were more optimistic. In the portal, But Yrich said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I say that the players in junior are good… but only in the films of Taika Waititi”. Also on the same page at the same time Oldham have praised: “Well, Bunny is the best!”.

Check out the clip from the newly released:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGnDrlU1zDY(/embed)

He has a Master’s degree in communication and bachelor in journalism. Search, pop-culture, and it also works with the theme.

Comments