Scarlett Johansson in the new trailer for “the Black widow”

The Black Widow it hits theaters on April 30th

Directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer, the movie takes place between the events the Captain America: Civil War and Ii: the war of the Endless and it has Scarlett Johansson as a super heroine, a. k. a. Natasha Romanoff.

In this espionage thriller, the widow, ry ga, you can get to grips with the darker parts of its history, when it comes to a conspiracy, is dangerous, linked with the past. Followed by a force that will not stop until they destroy you to have it is to with his past as a spy, and with the relationships he left behind, a lot, before you can be a part of the team the Avengers.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast of the film, with Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour, such as ours, which is also known as the Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.