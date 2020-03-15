Shakira: the quarantine lives with her family | Special Instagram

Football player Gerard Pique, man Shakira and father of their two children. Parts of a photo by his stories of Instagramwhere is watching your child Milan Piqué Mebarak through your next move, play a game of chess, when the quarantine to go through.

Keeps the family together at home as a preventive measure, as already indicated in the authorities.The singer Shakira has believed to be in quarantine, to of protect as a measure of the health and contingency to your family an infection of the coronavirus.

So you with your man Gerard Piqué and their sons Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak are you in the house to spend time playing chess. The shared Instagram.

As well as other well-known and the rest of the people, according to the authorities, the people are not infected, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people, to control other possible outbreaks.

If you consider that the largest part of the contagion is in Europe and Asia. Therefore, the pair of famous is; Shakira and Gerard to decide to stay, from the comfort of home on the side of their children, some of the company play games.

And the best way to spend time playing chess to keep intact this strategy skills spiritual fun way.