singer on Sony and footballers in Andorra

The family Mebarak is an institution in Barranquilla. Are the parents, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and relatives several one of the stars of the latin pop’s most colourful as the city in its history. We are speaking of Shakira, of course. All your relatives photos of the diva hang in social networks, show your family relationships and the need to seek to carve out a career in music as it is. And also in football.

Shafik Mebaraknephew of Shakira, is singerand on the other her nephew, Tarik, he managed and in the ranks of the… Yes, the FC Andorra, a club Gerard Piqué is the owner. Everything remains in the house.

Shafik is the son of Lucila Mebarak Otero, sister of the singer by the father, and it seems that the musical world, she smiles. Last september, signed a contract with Sony Music Colombiathe same musical accompaniment, in which you are working, your aunt, and already posted on YouTube, it was their first singles. Shafik was in september 2019, and so commented in the social networks: “My people, what comes next is the music, my dream just begun don’t Wake me up”.

The mother of Shakira, Nidia Ripoll, with one of the sisters of the singer, in Barcelona. (EFE)

As I said, is the son of Lucila, the daughter from the first marriage of William Mebarak with Lucila Otero. The family Shafik he lived on the island of Tenerife for a time, until a few years ago, Lucy, the name his friends, decided to go back to Barranquilla to work in a clinic there. Neuro cirujana of professional, created a company in Spain, it was in the year 2010.

Blast music

A few days ago, Shafik wrote: “I Would like here to tell you that all is well and to improve, is to say that this until 2020 comes full of fireworks, music, oh yeah”.

Gerard Piqué, with the presentation of the FC Andorra. (EFE)

Other of the nephew of the singer has chosen a profession that is close to your aunt, in this case, the football, in which your uncle, Gerard, it is a star. Tarik, the son, Tonino, I was without a team when he bought in Andorra at the FC, as the Bvb and the think you put on the map of the internationalas show in Germany sources in the computer.

Right hand of the Shak

Tonino’s brother is closer to Shakira. It is also one of the eight children that William had with Lucila, before the divorce and re-marriage with Nidia Ripoll, the mother of the singer. Tonino lives in the Wake of his sister, of whom it is bodyguard, assistant, chauffeur and that’s what it takes. Only rarely do we can see Shakira in public without Tonino in the vicinity. So it is not surprising that the Bvb has thrown a hand to his nephew.

Tonino leaves the house of his sister Shakira, along with another guest.

Tarik Mebarak had played in the youth Department Atlético Junior de Barranquilla and also in Santa Fe. In addition, played in teams of Spain and the United States, as the football school Miami Soccer Clubthe Argentinian Alejandro Waigandt, initiated by a technician from the FIFA. Tarik always wanted to be a footballer and the arrival of Piqué in the family was like a gift for him. Some Colombian media have told, how the fans, this dream, a really professional. Because it also has a high and speaks wants to be like the defense of FC Barcelona and to play at Barça. It is not missing him, who will you open doors.