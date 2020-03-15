So Jennifer Lopez was in a bikini before due to the plastic surgeon!

04. October 2019

The fans of Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be happier. And that is the success of this to get to the coffers of the American, the new film of the singer and actress American, Crooks, is enormous.

There were quite a few that already see avisaban JLO stripper make it was all the more reason to come is important to see the cinema, the film. Not were wrong. But be careful not is only the fact López in one of his greatest roles sense, but its good performance could also lead to of New York the top of the film.

And it is already circulating rumors to come Hollywood about a possible nomination of the American Oscar. A nomination, which will occur in the fall, would eventually Jennifer a step above the others.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46XaikZ0FSw(/embed)

The photos of Jennifer Lopez

A Jennifer in fact, many of the now in the best moment of his career. “You take care of yourself like never before and came to the 50 years, when you were a teenager” show many of his most faithful followers.

It is true that the daily work in the gym and strict diets have led to Jennifer met a half-century of life in a very good shape. Yes, not a few remember these days that this JLO in the mode, diva fruit, which helped as has only of your work in the gym and care, but the operation is not, and a lot of.

Therefore, it is an industry, your haters is by dissemination through the networks of a number of photos we can see López when I was very young and you can clearly see the change before you by the plastic surgeon.

“What for an animal”, “so you then say that it is not operated has”, “it Is a scandal that you say that JLO is a hundred percent natural” or “However, if you a woman of God“these are just a few of the many comments in this direction.