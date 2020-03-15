Taylor Swift receives the certification of diamonds

Monterrey, N. L.-

The Association of industry and sound recordings of America (RIIA, for its acronym in English) explains the certification of the success of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” as a diamond, which means that they have sold 10 million units in the United States.

The update-sides of the SINGLES also includes the certification of his latest album “the Lover” is to say two times platinum, that has sold 2 million copies since its release.

The single “Shake It Off” was released in the year 2014 but available platforms, streaming main to 2017, what he is in disadvantage, the sale of your title.

Taylor decided not to look at her catalog from Spotify because the experience was completely free, the artist and the consumer, so that the artist gains easy.

“Shake It Off” was the introduction of the eight-times winner of the Grammy for the genre of pop as country singing-and that was part of the winning “Best album of the year”.

This certification is Taylor Swift the first and only female artist in history to have both an album and a single with the diamond status, thanks to her album “Fearless” and “Shake It Off”. (With information from Karla Aponte)