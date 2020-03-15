Taylor Swift sets new record with ‘Lover’, his sixth album number 1

(CNN) — Oh, and be crazy! Taylor Swift just their sixth album, number 1 in the Billboard 200 charts with “Lover”.

Ok, now you need to come to rest.

In a single week “the Lover” has 867.000 units, the equivalent albums (679.000 were selling albums in the United States, according to Billboard.

It is the week of sales is greater, for each album since the last start of Swift in the year 2017, “Reputation”, said Billboard.

With “the Lover” led to the lists, Swift, as the first female artist to have sold six different albums, each with at least 500,000 copies in only one week, added the us-charts.

The singer also made history in the UK as the only woman with four albums to number one in the country in a decade. “Lover” binds the previous albums number-one-Swift from the UK: “Red”, “1989” and “Reputation”.

Taylor turned to Twitter on Saturday to thank their fans for a week of dizzying.

“I would just like to say many thanks for one of the best weeks of my life. I can never thank you enough,” he said.