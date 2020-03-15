the best-selling 2020| shock.co

Two-thousand-twenty was rocked a year full of news frightening and uncertain times of international music should follow, and, to the extent possible, the entertainment does not stop. January and February are the months in which the more movement there is in the creative economy, especially in the United States. Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe and the super bowl is a meeting of a large number of spectators in front of the TV entertainment bring.

In February, Shakira, the show part-time sports event, the NFL, the SuperBowl was played with success, and managed the significant increase in turnover and playback of your songs. Mainly Whenever, Wherever since 2001 and until today, she has watched 500 million times on Youtube. Also, the song is #1 on iTunes, during, and after the show, surpassing on easy thrown by 2020.

For his part, Eminem the surprise of the Oscar ceremony was, and managed to do it, you will not be more. the ceremony, commented on the winners of the statuette The artist rose to the platform, and put his excitement to the gala of the cinema-the role you played Lose Yourself, song will win Oscar in the category of Best Original Song in front of almost 19 years. At the moment, led the song to you in the lists of digital music and Eminem active in social networks.

Chart data, an informative portal for music, based on figures announced that Whenever, Wherever Shakira and Lose Yourself Eminem the two songs sold more, up to the year 2020 under the simple thrown, for at least 5 years. These topics are classics of the 2000 to rotate started back in the American station, in order to show that the new generations, how it sounded, pop, and rap at the beginning of the century.

