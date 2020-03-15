The daughter of Brad Pitt, Shiloh, is on crutches at the time for the meeting with her mother Angelina Jolie and siblings

Weeks after surgery of the hip, reported, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is the daughter of the , Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

you can enjoy a great afternoon with your mother and your brothers, Zahara 15 , a, Hotel

and Knox , 11. In a piece in honor of International women’s day, the actress has revealed that Shiloh, together with her daughter Zahara, both of which have had surgery recently. written by Angelina for Time Magazine On Monday, 9. March, Shiloh (who is on crutches after hip surgery) went on a date, shopping and a movie with a few of the Jolie-Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children

During the ride, Angelina, and her youngest daughter, Vivienne, were seen holding a bouquet of flowers, wrapped in brown paper, while in Shiloh, she went in front of you. The actress and Oscar-winner seen with glasses that are too large, and a maxi-dress in black. His long hair is brown, and decorated in a style that is simple and straight that it is more rock. Zahara wore shoes, a plaid dress with a large white turn, while in Silo, wore Converse sneakers, black shorts, and a hoodie. The twins Vivienne and Knox were all wearing shirts of the same color (a color that is light grey and denim.

Shiloh, born on 27. May 2006
