The engagement party of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, 50 years and Alex Rodriguez44, celebrated their engagement party in the villa of the famous singer Carole Bayer Sager in Los Angeles, California. Hours later, the “Diva from the Bronx” and ex-baseball players, some of the spread you pictures of this special moment in time through the social networks.
Rodriguez, who asked him, before JLo during a romantic holiday in the Bahamas in March, after more than two years, published a photo of the beam with a couple in their Instagram subtitulándola: “What a great celebration! with family and friends last night”.
Also released a couple of images, the daughters of the couple: the Emme of JLo in her previous marriage with Marc Anthony, and she, the youngest daughter of A-Rod with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Another snapshot shows the four along with the message: “night of fun with the family.”
The friends in the press all the details of the day, a man and a woman are hiding. Recently, the athlete said he wanted to worship a and, provided a track. “It will reach a very long flight, but where the wedding will take place,” he said.
JLo has been married three times, up to the date. The first time was with the Cuban Ojani Noa in the years 1997 and then with the dancers Chris Judd, four years after the. He also held a romance with the actor Ben Affleck and the rapper P. Diddy. The relationship permanent, he is in 2004, she married the singer Marc Anthony. The fruit of their relationship, and he was born in 2011, the twins, Emme and Maximilian, 11 years old.
Rodriguez was married between 2002 and 2008, with the psychologist Cynthia Scurtis, mother of his two daughters, Natasha, 14, and, 11. The divorce came after the announcement that he had cheated on her with a dancer from Las Vegas, and published, other extramarital relationships.
In the following years, the former baseball player went with Kate Hudson, and Cameron Diaz, which in connection with Madonna, and Demi Moore.
These last days are still very special JLo. Her new film Crooks was a great success, at the checkout, then headlines in the whole world made by his step on the sidewalks with the dress of Versace, made it to an icon. And then it became clear that they act in the half time break of the Super Bowl in 2020, in addition to Colombian-born Shakira.
Your engagement party is now on the list of milestones to be positive.
A-Rod is much more than the partner of the singer. After the success in baseball, made the leap into the world of business and television with great success. Thanks to his friend and mentor Warren Buffet has an Empire with his signature, A-ROD Corp. built A successful TV career as a sports commentator for Fox and ESPN. In addition to its revenue from television and advertising, has generated millions in real estate and a chain of fitness studios.
Earlier this month, the singer of “On The Floor” showed that open to more children, with Rodriguez in an interview for SiriusXM with Hoda Kotb.
Kotb then Rodriguez asked what I know about the possibility for another child. “Interesting.”, joked Rodriguez, during an appearance on the Today show, and added: “This is a lot to think about”.