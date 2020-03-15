The fans of Jennifer Lopez to doubt about your age after your last high in a bathing suit

A diet really healthy or a strength training in combination with pole dance -a discipline that had to learn to put yourself in the skin of a stripper in the film ‘crook’- are only some of the key Jennifer Lopez to stay in shape. Clear that the tests and the daily concerts around the world tour It’s My Party also, a variety of burn calories help. For the artist, this tour it is doubly exciting, since fell with his 50th birthdaya time to forget the hard. However, one of the last photos that you have shared in social networks, to the most loyal fans of the singer to doubt whether the half-century that is your real age. And is that you it is to her appearance, as if the star I would have to stop because of the formula for the time.



The actress rose to your personal account, the image appeared posing, lying in bathing suitin a moment of calm, over the network from a boot. “I love summertime”I love the summer, was immersed in a set, the enjoy decided a well-deserved rest, after the tour, in which, for more than three months. If you are in somewhat in agreement with the fans of JLo were seen, the high summer is his idol, that so much of the artist, the candles blown out, the shape of the number 50 on your birthday cake, that age would have doesn’t seem to match your appearance.



“I don’t see 50 of any page, Is better than many 20”, “50 never look better”, “I Really don’t think you pass to you the years”, or “You have 25 in reality,”some were of the views that the section in the comments. But also agree that, if that was the appearance 50 cards of that age. It also brought gave a reading of acceptance and self-esteem of the picture. “You are an inspiration to all show that in any age you have a good body with discipline and hard work,” commented a fan. And is that the physicists of Jennifer Lopez is nothing else than the result of a lot of dedication and many hours of effort.



Expert help is essential if we are to see results as effective as in the case of the pop diva, who with the help of your nutritionist Hailey Pomroy. The expert has more information to Jennifer about your diet, such as avoiding foods ultra-procesados, vary the menu after a short period of time, or you create appealing dishes; also a little mood to afford again. These tips, along with regular exercise, something that both as a in the company of her fiance, Alex Rodriguezare key factors for the time to stay in shape.

