the meeting ‘fashion’ expect more

Yesterday such an event occurred only sometimes surprised us in this life. Meghan Markle and Beyoncé they shared the red carpet (yellow on this occasion) during the premiere of The Lion King in London. On the occasion of the presentation of the remake in the key live action the classics of Disney, Beyoncé (puts on a voice, Nala, the leone in the lead role) and Meghan Markle, who came, because a part of the profit of the film is for the NGOs, with the help of her husband, the Prince Harryworks , agreed and met for the first time.

Both came to this appointment with looks very, according to your personal style. Meghan she has the elegance and the sobriety which is characteristic of him, since the beginning part of the British Royal family and Beyoncé, royal different with your the nickname Queen B, has a striking yellow dress, very well in the film, that is, it is an infinite opening to the leg.

Meghan Markle, sobriety in the key total black

The Duchess of Sussex it has a midi dress-black, rock -, flying -, and body-semi-transparent, is signed by Jason Wu. This combined with a couple of salons, with details of rhinestones in the color black and a matching bag.

Getty Images

Beyoncé, risks and conquer

With a style that is very different to the Duchess, the singer opted for a dress asymmetric in the color of yellow-gold. With details like the slit on the skirt, on the neckline or the shoulders, Queen B it showed true to his style, and hidden it has the colors of the film.

Getty Images

Between the two, the meeting came the night awaited. Meghan and Bey were included in the chat for a while (hug included) and some fans and a reporter Rebecca English managed to catch a part of the conversation between the two couples. Beyonce told Meghan“The baby is beautiful. We want you,” while Jay-Z wanted to share a tip for the fresh father Prince Harry“The best advice I can give you: always a little time for you.”