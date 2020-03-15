The singer Dua Lipa mimics photo of Beyoncé

The British singer Dua Lipa has published a photo promotion in your account of Instagram transforms photos of Beyoncé.

Internet users have noted the similarity between the two images. In the first, the British singer, static wearing a tight leotard yellow with the bike.

On the photo of Beyonce released in January, the singer will appear in an outfit in the color purple, and also rides a bike from forks with gold.

Both photos emphasize the stature and the long legs of the singers.



