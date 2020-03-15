To present the tips from the video: five films to understand for you, the movement

The artistic movements, the born to was at the beginning of the twentieth century, in the Paris of the surrealist movement, as an expression of the freedom of the irrational and the unconscious. Originally used as an inspiration in works of visual art, it has been extended to the world of the theatre and the cinema.

On the seventh art, the first works of surrealism, were influenced by the stories and confused, and some quite disturbing, with the goal of making the exploration of your dreams, the irrational, the real. The Spanish Director Luis Buñuel, is an example of the genre, with the classic “An Andalusian dog” (1929).

After the Second world war, the movies, the majority of have not produced aesthetic, completely unrealistic, but the movement is relevant for a large number of them. Among these elements the use of irony, the several symbolism, the watch in the scenes and narrations, the desires, the dreams and extruded, in addition to other resources, in order to confuse those who are:.

In today’s world, the movement influenced a series of works. We have listed five movies that, for those who want to learn a little more about the genre

1. To The Source (2010), Christopher Nolan

In a situation where it is possible to get into the spirit of the man, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner are specialized in stealing secrets from the subconscious of the people. The film about the dream, and plunges into the question of the capacity of the state and society. It is available on Netflix.

2. The Eternal sunshine of the spotless Mind (2004) Michel Gondry

Rage after the end of his relationship with Joel (Jim Carrey), Clementine (Kate Winslet) is to delete a medical procedure to have him erased from her memory. If you find out, the fact that Joel decides to do the same, but it is in conflict with his own mind to stop him thinking about the love of his life. Available on Netflix

3. Coraline and the Secret World (2009) And Henry Selick

Tired after the move to Michigan, the young and the curious Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) finds a small door in your house, takes you into a different world. It all seems to be in order, but little by little, the universe will be dark. The story reflects, to nightmares on the desires, goals and dreams.

4. Black Swan (2010) Darren Aronofsky

Obsessed with perfection, after the role of the Queen Swan, the ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman) finds herself in a battle with your mind. Surrounded by their emotional problems, their companies, and the pressure on the Director, the main character, develops a second personality, and fighting for your goals against your.

5. Mother. (Year 2017), By Darren Aronofsky

A married couple (Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem), who lives in a house in the country to see, to change your life after the arrival of the unexpected visitors. The film is filled with puzzles, scenes, and with a deep symbolism, which is the essence of the movement also has a strong presence in the story.

Now you just have to pop a bowl of popcorn, and very good!

* Rebecca Cruz, it is the student’s second semester in the College of communication and the arts at the Federal University of Mato Grosso

