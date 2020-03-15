Travis Scott worried Stormi and Kylie Jenner in front of the pandemic

With the COVID-19 around the world, it is not surprising that the countries have started to implement actions for the prevention and control getting stricter. The same is true for people who have seen how slowly the number of cases detected around increased by you.

No one escapes this situationalso, the productions, the in Hollywood were affected, to prevent infection, so also the concern among the celebs begins to unfold. Travis Scott is one of those that is going to remained in constant contact with their family through the concern for his well-being.

In a situation like the one that lives today, a source close to the father Stormi has said that even though he knows that Kylie is able to not feel yourself and your daughter, for him it is impossible, curious and responsible for the well-being of the two.

In spite of their separation from Kylie Travis, was a great close to the Kardashian familybecause the couple is aware of the fact that Stormi needs both his parents live together in a relationship of respect in order to grow properly. Of course against a state of emergency in the health sector, the COVID-19, Travis has tried everything to keep up to date and the desire, the welfare of the girls go even more than what it was.