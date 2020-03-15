What? “Beyoncé” stopped by circular on a car is stolen, what is it?

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
35


The singer and composer Beyoncé he is under the magnifying glass of the police as supposedly the protagonists of a fact, illegal. The uniforms were a woman, stole a car, and to do so, remain intact, the artists are insured.

Then you will know that the interpreter, “Formation would have in your team of dancers, the teacher of champeta Shakira is now in the visor by this attempt of identity theft.

– In The News



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here