What is donated with the stack, school, Shakira? | UNIVERSAL

Of interest

About the project city of the two hundred year celebration of the F. Santo Domingo, says that it is of national interest, belongs to the municipality of Cartagena and the Ministry of housing. “We have to manage, and we are the managers, but that is a project for all, a comprehensive solution to the problems of poverty, of Cartagena. It is the largest project in the country, with a capacity, the life in him, 160 to 180 thousand people,” said González.

45 thousand houses

The Director of the Foundation of Santo Domingo in Cartagena, Álvaro González, said that “the city needed a plan for the background-work in the long term. In the last 4 years, the development of 4 thousand houses turned. We have seen in the city of the Two-hundredth a way to solve these problems, because there is the possibility of 45 thousand apartments, up to 90% of long-term interest and welfare”.

Para, the Director of the Foundation Mario Santo Domingo in Cartagena, Álvaro González, “there are no alleged controversy over the land, the Foundation should be built, a complex, living and other works, such as parks, schools, and centres for the development, including a school will be donated thanks to the money of the singer Shakira. But for the lawyer for the family of Hernandez, Angel Carrillo Salgado, the members of this family (heirs 250) “are the rightful owners of this land in the South-Eastern zone”. Both the Director of the Foundation, as the lawyer Hernández, were Universal the reasons for this case.

“The project is of national interest”

For González on the grounds, there is no controversy, because the case had already been failed by the judicial authorities. “They wanted to make this a topic of the media, but legally, there is no support. The site was in the ownership and the possession of the Foundation Mario Santo Domingo, where they are explained through a series of developments,” González The Universal. The manager made a detailed summary of why the Foundation is starting a project in these areas, and how they were acquired. “Bicentennial has thought of 388 hectares, of this 3% is from a company called Rancho Caribbean selling illegal loose, to the point, the understood has $10 billion on top of comercializaciones illegal, and of course escriturar could not,” said González. “As this strategy was successful, they tried to confuse stacking neighbors, the 1 and the 4, and they began to, set of measures, which all were completed. By the invasion of the 420 families, the action was popular, condemned, the town hall, today, compelled, to find a solution for these families. The Foundation has offered, to this solution, hand-in-hand with the mayor and the Minvivienda as interested in us as a social project”. “The Foundation is solved on the basis of the legal one-to-one problems. These people have tried to see that a sector, which was in Sevilla, had a finca biggest extension you call them Maguya and say it was a family farm Hernández; Yes, that is true. Was a common ancestor, but they sold it to another, until you get to a person to whom we can buy, twelve years ago”. “The fact that the ancestors of all the Hernández was at some point, not in front of their offspring, the owner of the property. This was not bought as a possession, or problems, it was bought with a rigorous study of titles, absolutely careful, the allowed us, the as security to a Trustee. Has been investigated somewhat, by the bank, the Ministry of housing, for each developer, with whom we have worked,” said González. “There are only two issues: the invasion of the 420 families in Maguya are 14 acres; the other, the errors are at the end of the police inspection on another property, the claims also, in this case, he was already in the order of the constitutional court review (batch number 2), with more than 40 hectares as a inspector, the Bayunca, said Yes, was from Hernandez, but this inspector had, was a lawyer of them, then we went to the constitutional court, the right of the commands is, to revise everything. This is not a question of versions, this is what the law says,” said González. The Foundation announced that already have the resources to build in this bundle of the school of Shakira, with the resources of the Foundation of the singer, a third centre for the Holistic development of CDI, a park and a center shake you, for this semester.

“The Hernández are the legitimate heir”

But for the lawyer for the family of Hernandez, Angel Carrillo, your are responsible for the rightful owners of the land. Accompanied by the supplier and the lawyer Héctor Pérez Carrillo, he presented his arguments. “The Santo Domingo certain circles occupy came on the spot, without only with a willingness to Hernández, without a sale of this land, because there is a contract of sale was still nothing that said in the direction of this Foundation,” Carrillo. “The Foundation is in the possession of the land, and converted, in the form of violence from the place where the whole of life, the Hernández (we have the videos). These heirs are the ancient rights of the negritudes, a person named Pedro Hernández, ” said the lawyer. “It has the consequence of everything a little heir. Folio-mark a result of the great-grandfather of the present-day Hernández is from 1940, and already he had the stack of 80 years, is the first entry. The sheet was active, in april of 2019, it has not been revoked or nothing,” he warned. “The F. Santo Domingo will receive the fonts illegally, and is characterized with irregularities. Therefore, we have requested to the Superintendency of notaries and registration, so that the name of a data logger Ad-Hoc task, the clarification of the legal situation for this area, and its tuition and fees real estate. Since we noticed that the sheet has come, relates,” added the lawyer.

The bundle Shakira donated

On the alleged action, to change the font, Carrillo said: “where a person is happy to Hernandez, the the signature, but not by any of the owners. Are involved, the protocols of the notaries, between these notaries Sixth of Cartagena and take the documents and replace them with others. As soon as it succeeds in this goal, with the Federation of notaries, the van registration and make it by yourself, not to say that it has been registered legally”. The lawyer explained, as he discovered, of these alleged irregularities. “We saw that the documents reportaban rules that do not exist, the date of the document. For example, Cartagena not to mention as a district, when it was still. The Scriptures have a serial number. The Foundation wanted to be distracted from all over the world donate to a stack of land to the Foundation by Shakira, but the writing five pages, to keep four of which to be a in a row, and the last with a difference of two million in the numbering of the penultimate will,” he warned. “We do not, we are not in that school from Shakira, on the contrary, we are willing to donate to acres, but not stolen, because what you win. What will the family is the Foundation for these untruths charged,” said legal.

