A woman breaks into the home of Joyce and Lawrence, and is in the possession of the security – Monet

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Handout)

Hacked home, Jennifer Lawrence was on Sunday (15. March) of a woman who went into the house, after they saw that the door was unlocked. The burglar was detained by the guards of the residence in the Los Angeles area.

According to the website TMZ, the Oscar winner was in the scene at the time of the break-in, but his security staff stopped the woman before she could reach her bed.





The house of the actress Jennifer Lawrence in Los Angeles (photo: Handout) The house of the actress Jennifer Lawrence in Los Angeles (photo: Handout)

The security service called the police, who arrested the intruder, 23 years old for misdemeanor offense. The publication stresses that the purpose of the Invasion was to know the actress. It was found that the husband of Jennifer, the owner of the art, Cooke Maroney, she was in the house at the time.

They bought the house in the year 2014, US$ 8.2 million. Previously, the property belonged to the hollywood actress Jessica Alba — the Ellen DeGeneres also lived on the premises.





Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the movie Red Sparrow (photo: playback) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the movie Red Sparrow (photo: playback)

