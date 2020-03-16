Angelina Jolie would be delighted for Brad Pitt to be a father, “a practical and savvy” – the one who

+







Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were just starting to have a good relationship again. According to the website Hollywood LifeYou would be happy to have for your children to have a father, “a practical and wise”.

In accordance with the motor vehicle, the actor, the intense in all the details of the creation of the six children, although the two are separated, for the past year. Brad is involved in the play with the smaller up to the task-of-school-youth. He and Angelina to retain joint custody Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Hotel.

A source close to Angelina revealed Hollywood Life the a-list actor, even if we prepare all the food for the children when you are away from home. “When the kids come to the house, to the Mall, he is responsible for cooking all the food for you,” he said.

In addition to the concern for the health and well-being of the children, he would also have invested in a house with a large backyard, where there was a skating rink, and all kinds of games and a Playground. “Brad loves to go with you,” said the source.





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been photographed with their children on the streets of London, England (photo: Grosby Group) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were married at the time, were photographed with their children on the streets of London, England (photo: Grosby Group)

POSITION THE BRAD OVER ANGELINA

The actor will also be satisfied with the way Angelina was busy with the children about his time in the guard. “He enjoys the diversity of education, and have more pride in how smart your children are, and the overall picture you have,” the source said.

According to friends close to the former couple, have things improved, especially after the actor had left to attend in the the BAFTA’s, when he was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for her performance in the film once upon A Time… In Hollywood, with their children, who were sick. “It really says a lot about the priorities of it. Nothing else is important, the children come first,” he said.

