Angelina Jolie would come in love to like the Mall, to your kids

The ex-couple is the most well-known celebrities, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were back on good terms. For the actress, I’d be happy to have for your children to have a father, “a practical and savvy”, according to the website Hollywood Life.

The site says that the actor has been involved in all of the creation of the six children of the marriage. The player broke last year. Brad with the children and plays an active role in the care of young people. You can keep joint custody of Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

“When the kids come to the house of Brad Pitt, he is the one responsible for the kitchen, all the dishes are home-made for you,” said a source close to Angelina in the Hollywood life.

In addition to the concern for the health and well-being of the children, he would also have invested in a house with a large backyard, where there is also a skating rink, and all kinds of games and a Playground. “Brad loves it out to go with them,” the source said.

In addition, according to the book, the Mall would also be happy with the way Angelina ‘ s, the children take care of themselves. “He enjoys the diversity of education, and have more pride in how smart your children are, and the overall picture you have,” the source said.