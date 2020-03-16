Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a relationship of 14 years and 1,000 billion | people and celebrities

Two years ago, published in Beyoncé Lemonadean album in which the singer aireaba without scruples was the infidelity of her husband, the rapper Jay Z. What with aggressiveness, flirting with the rock and even in a direct conversation of the lover of her husband. Which had as one of his best albums of air a feminist, culminating in the world tour with the same title. On stage, the diva of Texas, under the show drew most ambitious of his career, surrounded exclusively by women. An army of women, independent praßten, so much power, sensuality. A year later, Jay showed-Z wrote a new Chapter, because with the release of 4:44a information, apologized to his wife, because of him, because of the horns, the result is quite different. The album has a rating of irrelevant to the success of the turns is also not higher in the approached of the tour the artist.

Now they go together on the road, although none of the two has to apply for a new job. Therefore, this is OTRII Tour was not understood by many fans of the couple, and even less, of the huge mass of fans of Beyoncé, who believe that this step in his career is inconsistent, as in the previous year, and the only reason to make cash. Something that may not be necessary, since the assets of the partner is about 1,100 million us dollars (900 million euros), according to the magazine Forbes. Which is not to deny that some more powerful music industry, using the songs as a medium of expression for his problems of love and speak very rarely about her personal life in interviews. You can use this show thus, the last Chapter of his last crisis of marriage and not just a project, in order to continue your relationship to be the most profitable.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a joint concert in San Francisco. Gtresonline

The tour is not something new for the couple. This OTRII it is the continuation of the tour On the Run,, the 2014 estimated 90 million in the coffers. The second part sees results, the more danger for the marriage. Just like the Lemonade Tour of Beyoncé’s, what, 200 million expected on 49 concerts. Now 35, together with her husband, and all the stages, what is the advantage of this level. Jay-Z made about 50 million with their last show at the corral of the United States and Canada. The figures show that the couple required a restructuring of the funds, although for some time, it is rumored, that the failure of the Tidal platform streaming created by two, and a partner 50 percent, you lose to many millions of. The poor recording of Tidal symbolized in the economy-the crisis, since the last project together was in the moment more important, your relationship after infidelity by Jay z A love story that began in the year 2004, as a public when they appeared together on the red carpet of the MTV awards in Miami, but have known each other since 1999, when Beyoncé was eighteen years old. They were married in 2008 in a solemn ceremony, the ultra secret, and in 2012, was born, his first daughter, Blue Ivy. After the reconciliation last year, a tattoo showed on the fingers the number four, since they were both born a day 4, and married 4 april (hence the title of the last album from him 4:44). The icing on the cake to your new stage as a partner to the birth in July of their twins, Sir, and Rumi.

Now, confirmation of the union want to be on the stage. In november of last year, Jay-Z, the infidelity in the language for the first time The New York Times. To have cheated to Beyonce and said that they both used the music to overcome it. “Our art was almost like a therapy session”. To meet within a few days, ten years married, your next project has successfully begun. The photo-promo-has caused the tour, the anger and criticism, in Africa through a plagiarism from the poster of the film senegal Touki Bouki. The fans in the networks have done the rest. In these days viralizaba is a tweet that says that the only reason for leaving the tour have in common that Beyonce doesn’t dare stop, for four months only at home for a rapper. It will have to wait until the next 6. June in Cardiff (United Kingdom), the date of the start of the tour, check whether OTRII it’s a great show for the emotional catharsis of the two superstars, or, on the contrary, a financing instrument that forgetful is separated to their cars.