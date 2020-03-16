Beyonce finally shows off his twins | Today

It seems that Beyoncé and Jay-Z you want your children, your private life where you can. Therefore, he was surprised that the singer published a photo of their babies Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyoncé and enhanced measures to safeguard their privacy intact

In fact, the form in which what he did was also unusual, because Queen B decided not to upload the photos would do on their social networks, such as any artist, but that it is through its internet site the to gave to his minor children.

Jay-Z publicly, that she was unfaithful to Beyoncé

Photos of the family on the beach, so describiríamos the three pictures, which you called our attention. A Beyoncé with saddling their twins, another Jay-Z, with Rumi, and other Bey Blue Ivy.