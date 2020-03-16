Beyoncé makes history as the first black woman on the front line for the poster of the festival

It is one of the great stars of the current music scene. Beyoncé was baptized as a Queen of pop and R&B of the last decade, and this weekend has once again break records and make history in a concert unprecedented Coachella Festival 2018.

This edition of the exclusive tournament of California, the American singer was, for the headliner, the the first black woman on the poster of the famous festival. A fact that made in addition to the music show, the main role on the stage, from her appearance a memorable concert.













Blew at 23:00 on Saturday, when a glittering Beyoncé dressed Egyptian goddess of the appeared on the main stage Coachella. Just his presence, before articulate sound that triggered the hysteria among the thousands of participants, the aglutinaban in front of the stage. The singer took the time, without a pregnant with twins.

Beyonce’s ascension to a mobile platform

(Kyle Grillot / AFP)



Memories of his first successes, diva started with a Crazy in love let the thundering of the esplanade of the festival. Followed by his hit of 2003 Formation and Sorrywith a staging at a high level, consisting of dozens of dancers and a few traffic lights, even a concert alone.









Beyoncé on stage at her husband and singer Jay-Z

(Kyle Grillot / AFP)



“Thank you, that you be my first black woman, the headliners of the Coachella Festival,” she cried excitedly, star between songs, such as Diva, 7/11 and Flawless. A Declaration aires reivindicativos would jump, excitement, back to the present.





But the atmosphere of excitement and enthusiasm would be this along the it took two hours in the evening. Especially with the appearance on stage of his old employer, with whom he made his first steps in music. In a seen and not seen Destiny’s Child protagonizaban a reunited on the stage of Coachella without prior notice, the emocionaría the fans of the first Beyoncé, before the diva at her first stage musical since the end of the nineties.







