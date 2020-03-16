Beyoncé shares scenes to give themselves a voice, Nala from ‘The lion king’

The next adventure of disney’s live action announces its arrival. For more details of ‘The lion king’ have in the last few days between them, the first scenes of Beyoncé, you give your voice to the character “Nala, one of the roles of choice was, therefore, aware of the film.

In the scenes for no longer than 30 seconds, you will hear for the first time on the singer as the voice of the lioness, partner of adventures of ‘Simba’, the main role in the film.

“Simba, you must take your place as the king returns home” is the phrase that Beyoncé is a little teaser opens. In it you can see the magic that awaits us, is surrounded by large scenarios with animals outside of the series.

The presence of other characters such as Timon, Pumbaa, rafiki’s planet, Scar, and more adorned, to bring the scenes from the classic anime to life, in a version of ‘The lion king’ and promises to be impressive.

A few days ago, Beyonce clearly had an epic character with a spectacular outfit would be. For the ‘Wereable Art Gala’, the American singer, a costume wore inspired in your character from ‘the lion king’.

With the wardrobe in the Golden hue, along with a picture of a lioness in the chest, in addition to the massive feathers and fur, it was as if the presentation of Beyoncé in this event, turned whose theme was the Disney movie.

Powerful voices

Since the announcement of the band, the voice of the singer in the role of leone was one of the most anticipated times. The powerful voice of immortal hope in this figure, the, we, a musical commitment.

‘The lion king’ is the list of movies that for the year 2019 on the part of the company, the return to the classic animated and live-action version.

In addition to this powerful voice, the cast brings great actors like Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfrre Woodard, James Earl Jones, John Kani, among others, also lent their voice to the figures.

The premiere, scheduled for the next 17. July, was created, in great anticipation of the new wave of films released by Disney this year in the live-action version.

‘Dumbo’ and ‘Aladdin’, as they had their respective estenos, the latter being the largest consent. However, the new version is expected to be of ‘The lion king’, to generate larger numbers at the box office worldwide. The new great adventure it promises, it is true that in our memory of the classic anime of the year 1994 is located.

