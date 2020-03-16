Beyonce transforms into a lioness, accompanied by his daughter | Photo-Special-Instagram/Beyoncé

“Not that the Queen’s going to happen,” we are talking here of a fairy tale, but of Beyoncé and her transformation into a real leone for a gala, to the it was accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The event was the “Wearable Gala”, the same, is it different to honor, a theme, and you wear clothes that show their size. On this occasion, the theme was “A journey in the countries of the pride”, in honor of the new version of “the lion king”, the premiere in the next few months, and where Beyoncé is his voice to the character of Nala.

Beyonce transforms into a lioness, accompanied by his daughter. Photo Special Instagram/Beyoncé



It was expected that the participants would pursue feathers, animal prints such as stripes and spots, but Beyonce is a different level and showed why she is the Queen of music and style.

The event was organized by Tina Knowles Lawson, mother of the singer and her husband use artistic programs for disadvantaged young people and new artists, this was his third edition.

The same Beyonce shared the pictures on details of the model, and thus gave one of their daughter Blue Ivy, who also appeared in the publication sing one of the most important themes of “The lion king” the song “of The cycle without end”.