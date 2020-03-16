Blame Kylie Jenner copied Beyoncé

Kylie Jenner to change, we are accustomed to look very constantly, and nothing foreign was the last decision you made: changed the jet black of his hair of a blond-style copper, he feels, we will not deny it.

We were all excited about your new look as you — presumiéndolo in their most recent trip to the beach — and, as usual, didn’t stop sharing photos on instagram with her new hair color and incredible outfits expensive designer until he the photo of the “discord”.

Also read: Kylie Jenner destroys instagram with a new dress and hairstyle.

Also read: Kylie Jenner and your mejopr girlfriend meetings with transparent dresses.

Wrapped in a costume animal print-neon green and with a hairstyle, curly, Kylie caused controversy between users of different social networks such as Twitter, which came without hesitation, with publications sees big question to many: what Kylie Is, or Beyoncé?, so, as you read it, is for many Internet users the image of the celebrities in the photo is very, very similar to that of the interpreter of “Single ladies”.

Comparisons could not wait, because the outfit chosen, proved to be almost identical Beyoncé you used in one of their shows as part of her tour, Mrs. Carter Show 2014.



However, a user pointed out that the make-up also compared lucia is very similar to Beyoncé, two images of the famous and without a doubt, you will notice the similarity.

Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad…. pic.twitter.com/8OCDqlhn79 Suit cum …. damn, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) feel March 6, 2020

Comparisons followed, and followed, some very funny such as this:

Wait what the fuck, whole time I️ thought this was Khloe looking like Beyoncé. Instead it’s Kylie looking like Khloe looking like Beyoncé, EYE https://t.co/V5iXmH2u2G — maxine (@mvxine) March 6, 2020

“Wait, what? the whole time I was, it was Khloe look wanted thought like Beyoncé,

instead of Kylie saw Khloe dressed Beyoncé”.

Of course, none of the two celebrities has done American, any explanation on this issue, however, we are sure that is that Kylie once more as in the trend and soon we will be talking about the boom of the style balayage. Do not hesitate to imitate this look for the season, because it will be a total hit. The sound attenuator, honey and gold are suitable for the spring and summer and if you have the brown skin. So you dare.