Blue Ivy Carter, The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, a true diva of six years | people and celebrities

You can only six years, but Blue Ivy Carter already on the steps of his mother, Beyoncé, and in a real diva The eldest daughter of the interpreter Lemonade and the rapper and music producer Jay-Z, the entire attention of all moved, since the last Sunday, during the speech of Camila’s hair, Grammy, she stopped to understand the applause of their parents to give peace of mind that you, as her hair always had to say something, and the applause was waiting. A gesture that, in addition, the social networks, videos and meme with the child as the main character has to speak of what, because of the behavior, have the some, the life of pride, and have in connection with the excessive luxury, the daughter of the marriage, the realm of the music industry.

Despite his young age, Blue Ivy is a personal stylist has to choose, him, clothes of luxury brands like Gucci or Dolce&Gabbana, their own chef and a bodyguard who is dedicated to her, the 24-hour reception. There are already plans to launch her own fragrance, has a line of sports clothing, managed, the singer and her market value is so that you registered your full name, so that no one lucre at your cost.

This is revealed in the diary Daily MailBlue Ivy received two years of a pony as a gift for birthday and famous are the festivals theme Disney celebrates every anniversary. To missing Ivy never it when your parents take your professional interests, you have two children girl, looking after full-time. Their younger brothers, the twins, Sir, and Rumi, the Beyoncé brought in last June, can also enjoy this service twice each.

Cordon press‘);”>

enlarge photo

Jay -Z and Beyonce alongside, Blue Ivy Carter in a basketball match in February 2017. Cordon press

In relation to the school, in the British newspaper, shall ensure that prior to the start of school, your child girl, you have taught several languages such as French and swahili. Currently building a center for Early education in Los Angeles, visited, their license plates costs between 17,000 and 22,000 euros in the year. In this same school have studied, the children of Jack Nicholson, Jodie Foster and Barbra Streisand.

Cordon press‘);”>

enlarge photo

Beyoncé with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Cordon press

The oldest of three sons of Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoys a great popularity due to their parents, whom they accompanied, sometimes at public events and red carpets. It is already a tradition, see, seem, at the hand of his mother, and with a styling game for the Grammy awards, where he for the first time in 2015. And it is common that the largest part of the images, the the interpreter Halo released in your account immediately to Instagram, where gathers 110 million followers.

To undress the rapper and music producer Jay-Z, to use the habit of your songs in person —in one of the songs from their last album 4:44 he speaks of the infidelity to Beyoncé to give, he uses to show the music, the pride of her first-born. When she was born, Blue Ivy, her father, wanted to prove to the happiness felt with the arrival of his daughter wrote a song with the title Glory, and revealed that Beyoncé suffered a miscarriage before being pregnant the small. In the song you can hear the cry of the then newly born. The theme is full of personal details about the family, like the fact that Ivy was conceived in Paris. A role that has also purchased, in his last work, where the girl sings a short rap songs.