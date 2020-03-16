Harry Styles reveals details of his relationship with Taylor Swift

For anybody not a secret that in 2012, the romance between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift was one of the most discussed, as long as it lasted. However, the interpreter of ‘Adore you’ is you decided to reveal some details of the relationship he had with the woman of the decade, seven years after their separation, we know!

In an interview for the channel radially British SiriusXM, Styles, his heart opened up and confessed some intimate details between your songs and a exnovia Taylor Swift. While it is true, the singer of 30 years, began his musical career singing the lack of love and their exparejas, the audience wanted to know, what is your opinion about the topics, inspired by his affair with the blonde.

“I think what it means to write a song about someone the more for me, and what that can mean, for someone else, and I think there is something really flattering. Even if the song is not flattering this is possible, you your precious time. Taylor is a great author, so I can say those were good songs,” said the ex One Direction.

Later, in the same interview, Harry was consulted about Adele, you told him at the beginning of 2020, then you would be trapped in the Caribbean, after almost a year of separation of the artist with her husband Simon Konecki.

“When two musicians come together, or you, or something together, isn’t it?” a smart answer said, so that they are in confusion, what was going on between them. What do you mean?

