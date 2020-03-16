“I’m very disappointed…”: Miley Cyrus gave a tragic message for your fans from Australia

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
17


In these last times, the Coronavirus is a very serious problem all over the world. It is more out of fear that the virus then more and more, various countries have decided to cancel the events. For example, a show Miley Cyrus had planned in Australia.

By means of a Declaration in the social networks the American singer inform the organization of the GP of Australia, that his participation in the concert inauguracin was canceled.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here