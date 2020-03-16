“I’m very disappointed…”: Miley Cyrus gave a tragic message for your fans from Australia

In these last times, the Coronavirus is a very serious problem all over the world. It is more out of fear that the virus then more and more, various countries have decided to cancel the events. For example, a show Miley Cyrus had planned in Australia.

By means of a Declaration in the social networks the American singer inform the organization of the GP of Australia, that his participation in the concert inauguracin was canceled.

– In The News

Through their official account on Twitter Miley Cyrus made public his absence at the opening of the season of formula-1. Even more, they decided to apologize not being able to travel to Australia this weekend.

After the message was the actress of Hannah Montanatheir absence was due to recommendations of the United States reduce the risk to protect themselves with the Coronavirus, and your duty to your computer.

On the other hand, the wortfhrer of Party in the USA he said: “I Am very disappointed ah. Continue to be a donation for the victims of the fires in Australia do. Be back soon.

In turn, the President of the Grand Prix, Andrew Westacott, issued a press release with the confirmation of the payment the artist of 27 years. We don’t have to travel to the announcement of the team of Miley Cyrus, that she has decided to Australia. We respect your decision of staff. All fans get a full refund of the Ticket and you will be contacted as soon as possible.

This event, however, is that I, as the protagonist the singer and actress he was not the only one to be cancelled by the Coronavirus. In the last few hours the news that the famous festival of music, Coachella will also be exposed to were, for the same reason.