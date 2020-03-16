In the family, quarantine, Shakira and pique go

As some of the most famous, Shakira, Gerard Pique and your family have complied with the regulatory measures to take to protect your health, prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and by the way, you will have fun and train the mind.
Gerard Piquélife partner of the interpreter “The intuition” and father of her two children, tells a story, in your account of Instagram, where you can see your son Milan Piqué Mebarak in front of a chess Board, and in an attitude of thinking that the small thinking is detailed, what its the next step.
On the image observed a child of 7 years can be you can practice your skills of strategy, the mental with the Board game, the sharpness tests to follow the calculations and movements.
As mentioned, the Spanish authorities indicated that the family, consisting of a Central defender for fc Barcelona in the Primera División, the singer barranquillera and his children Sasha and Milan lies secluded in his villa located in an exclusive area of the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, in the name of the village Esplugues de Llobregat, a city that does not represent an immediate danger to the moment, in comparison to cities such as Madrid, where the largest part of the infections is registered.
Since the largest part of the cases of infection registered in Asia and Europe the Spanish authorities have not, may be held liable, the people infected to stay at home and so they avoid contact with other people, in order to control possible eruptions and break the chain of contagion.
On the other hand, the singer of “Where are the thieves?” he urged the population from their home country in accordance with the recommendations of the sanitary the government was held to be important to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
After the announcement of the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoand the Colombian President Ivan Duque about the “progress” of the holiday for the public and private schools, the star turned to Twitter to every step of the way accompanies the ruler of your country:
“By the mayor Pumarejo of security measures in Barranquilla, already as a reason in other places. I load the Barranquilleros to stay at home to prevent that reached or spread COVID-19 in our city and our seniors, the sick, and all from protect, the Barranquilleros already. #QuédateEnCasa”, was the message that Shakira invited met according to the recommendations for the reduction of the spread of the coronavirus, which is already at least 34 cases of infection in this country.
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Gerard Piqué Bernabéu, 43 and 33 years, respectively. met during the soccer world Cup South Africa 2010if the selection of Spanish football was victorious, and the Colombian impressed the world with their success “Waka Waka”and immediately, in a hymn in the sports global. A year later, in 2011, formalized their relationship, initially, it was suggested, because of the difference in age of the two stars, wherein he will bear the ten years, you.
In 2013, the couple announced the birth of Milan, and two years later, in 2015, a new member of the Association of the family: Sasha.
Although the couple did not come to the altar or closed in a ceremony to the memory of their union the strength of the connection is obvious, and in one of the “power couples” more famous both in Spain, as the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries.