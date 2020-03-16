It is impossible not to see! Jennifer Lopez stopped the traffic with a stunning outfit

Jennifer Lopez is in one of the best phases of his life, to then give greater weight to its global reputation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl and to say Yes to the proposal of the marriage of Alex Rodriguez.

Since the beginning of the relationship with the baseball player, the singer of Dance Again it was very open with your private life, what what are you talking about with your post cards.

For López it was important to document and share the individual moments together with the family, so she surprised her fans with photos right in the middle of the holidays or at a dinner with friends.

A few days ago, Jennifer was the party for the first birthday of their commitment, so they wanted to include, on its more than 100 million fans at the celebration.

The ex-wife of Marc Anthony decided to publish some of the details of the party, the couple visited an exclusive club in the city of Los Angeles.

Already at the arrival at the place, the protagonist of Estafadoras of Wall Street it was the center of attention, use a pair of pants from the brand Chanel, which fit very well to his character.

The nominations for a Golden Globe it has repeatedly admirer of the French company decided, not only because of the designs, but also by the shape of the clothes to help highlight the best of their anatomy.