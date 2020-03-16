Jennifer Lopez Celebrates its first birthday commitment in Chanel | Special Instagram

The singer Jennifer Lopez held its first year commitment with her partner Alex Rodriguez; the ex-member of the New York Yankees and Tik-Tok. The pair in the large Bungalows San Vicente Los Angeles. Jennifer Lopez he was wearing a very beautiful and luxurious Chanel-costume.

The large entrance of the Jennifer Lopez the private club, it’s a Chanel suit, boots by Alaïa, white top and Golden ribbons was for a special occasion. “The best is yet to come, and what is dream and everything, and it always will be. I love you, love,” she wrote on her account Instagram Jennifer López.

The suit consists of a jacket made of tweed in black-and-white and pants with a high waist reaching to the floor. Jennifer Lopez gave him the turn in his suit, with their gold rings by Jennifer Fisher. Boots high heel, the favorite designer of Cher Horowitz and the top high-end-and-white-Naked-in closet.

As if that weren’t enough, the couple shared in their social networks in a beautiful and romantic video, where the pair of the pair worn by his fans some special moments in photos and videos, he has lived in this twelve months.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, a mother is incredible and a role model for all…Macha, I got really lucky with you. Thank you for improving my life. I can’t wait to have more memories with you…I love You. Happy Anniversary”. Castle Alex from your account of Instagram.

Without a doubt, our favorite couples, love nothing more, this couple next to us each and every laugh or sigh due to the fun and romantic moments you share in your social networks.sprayed