Jennifer Lopez gives you her best secret, and doing it for free. Takes…

When it seemed that Jennifer Lopez already had done, to the year 2020, this results in that the remaining aces in the sleeve. It is the month of February was, and it was thought that JLo has led it would be some time off due to the incredible pace of life-in the last few months for 2019, and the first few weeks in this year of upheaval.

And nothing is further from reality. The time bomb is in new york, has again significantly in the last few hours. It is also to receive an Oscar nomination for his great performance in Crooks if he has a good winning the sports light achieve Palm Springs International Film Festival the versatile artist has seen traded in the sports event more, on the planet earth and has the world ended the trip in a spectacular concert in St. Petersburg.

So you had already won, and their holidays, the good Jennifer, but she has not had enough, much less. And it was clear when uploaded to your instagram photo the most spectacular feed of the last time. It is impossible not to see and stay with his mouth open. In it Jennifer festival and motor shows, fully, with a view straight to the horizon, and dips in the ground, that her legs seem to be chiseled in marble and dressing with a coat of varnish is only suitable for majestic sculptures such as these.

The photo nothing other than to announce that from the 16th of March, his new line of shoes is offers the sale and adds everything that the American. And is that in the coming months, published Marry methe next film project.

What is your biggest secret? The enormous trust and confidence that you and get him to fight, for what you have already said too much.