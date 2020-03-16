Jennifer Lopez is wearing a vest made of black tuxedo on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez newly invented tuxedo in his own way. Also a designer for the shoes, said in front of his 116 million followers on Instagram, a photo that is displayed, enter a lingerie in black color high waist combined very well, with a vest style tuxedo characterized by its elegance and details such as collar, lapel, short sleeves, loose and pulling, even the black silk, for fixing and shaping the waist.

The singer Same Girl managed match perfectly this piece with a white shirt-collar shirt, buttoned and draped detailing along the next to the stylish vest tuxedo black trousers, tailors, width, or up to, for example, could life jeans high waist for a look more casual. It is a question of space for our wardrobe on these two pieces, the Jennifer Lopez has submitted a proposal for a new styling.

And Yes, the shoes, the high heel with black stripes, is open front ideal for the implementation of this look 50. So porta Jennifer Lopez with a manicure and pedicure accents in the nude, the skin is your tan. A hue, brings a make-up aesthetic, where the lips in the color matte, cheekbones defined, the always infallible mascara, black eyeliner under the eyes and the color of the eyebrows with the color of your hair.

When you wear a code, the more formal wear, the protagonists Crooks chose the hairstyle that never fails. Yes, we are talking about the high tail to the back and looks ‘wet’, with which you can play a lot better, both of the jewelry, the decide, to be proud of. To processes better, it is recommended that a pair of long earrings, the way of tears, or the classic rings great inspiration noventera that Jennifer Lopez to own the time made, in more than one music video. This time, it chose not to wear any piece of jewelry and only steal the look of every two pieces already, many want to replicate this season.

If you higher lessons in the style of Jennifer Lopez, watch the following video: