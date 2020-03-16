Jennifer Lopez joins the Chunky Highlights, streaks to the hair the more noventeras again trend

The one who warns is not a traitor, say in the rule. A few months ago vaticinamos, which were always trend the Chunky Highlightsor the wicks were wide in the 90s pretty much. Now, if Jennifer Lopez already together with you, have very clear the reality.

And JLo has to be together with his followers new look in the luce is very proud of its chunky highlights well, the work of her hairdresser, Chris Appleton, the self-combing the mane of Kim Kardashian or Dua Lipa. were marked,

It is clear that the singer and actress has revealed to the full on this trend of the 90s, the wicks are well marked, you leave the baby lights unobtrusive that you just tried to give a touch of color and brightness to the hair on the other, say, more to create, is the contrast of colors.

Without a doubt, one option that you with power, and you can be sure that you will see a lot this season.

Photos | @jlo