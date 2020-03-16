Jennifer Lopez shows off her spectacular legs, you sell your shoes

Jennifer Lopez continues to show that a woman is unstoppable. The long list of achievements and milestones that shaped his career, now adds a new project. Launched this week your own Shoe collection DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

And to celebrate with her fans she shared with the 116-million followers on your account of Instagram images of the campaign show on (as expected) once again her enviable figure.

One of the first photos, advertising that he Jlo in your profile. (Photo: Instagram/@jlo)

With style tuxedo very different than what we are accustomed to seeing, and in his version, more sexythus, about 3 million likes on time coronavirus. It was a bombacha shoot high in the color black combined with a vest and a white shirt with a collar, buttons, and draped detailing.

But all the attention was in the sophisticated vest: collar with lapel, short sleeves and a loose style oversized and a few strips of black silk, styled her waist and reached to the ground.

In this way, the diva from the Bronx, and she wore them with a new proposal style working girlalso, we saw recently in a campaign for shoes with the same issue, the China-Suarez.

Jlo showed his sculptural legs in a new production. (Photo: Instagram/@jlo)

And what is with the shoes? The open sandals were seen with anchors very easy black color, in the photo perfectly complements the outfit. In addition, his tanned skin, and was with the tone of the make-up chose: lips-color matte, defined cheekbones, black eyeliner and smokey eyes. To accentuate on the other hand, the hair the look formal and the aspect “semi-wet”,was the last key to this great selection of dressing room.

As expected, the snapshot won thousands of comments, was praised singer for 50 years, in which they emphasized some, such as “indestructible”, “iconic, I can’t wait for the collection”, “Yes”,” queen”, among others.

Once more, it is determined that Jlo knows how all of the eyes and the pose steal, like a professional model.