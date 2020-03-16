Katy Perry is not a big problem

The image Katy Perry suffers be exposed to strong shocks. The singer was accused for the second time, the sexual assault. Today was Tina Kandeli, presenter of the Russian television, the insured, that the interpreter wanted to resolve with her at a private party.

Before Tina, was the model Josh Klosshe music video of the theme ‘Teenage dream’, this meant that Perry against the ropes in front of the public opinion in the invoice, the sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

The model tells of his experience of abuse with the singer and assured that all of this happened in the birthday of Johnny wujek published. If come saw him, hugged him and just as he turned around to give him a girlfriend, Perry took off his pants along with the underwear, everything, you teach your penis to a couple of friends. “It wrapped around my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassing, I felt me?” the model is reported, with information brand.

Josh Kloss he added: “I’m about to Say this, because our culture based on the evidence, that the mighty men are evil, but women with power are evil“.

There is no doubt that the image is of the artist, stuck in huge trouble, because all this adds up, once declared to have been guilty of plagiarism by the song “Dark Horse”.