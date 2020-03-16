Katy Perry shows how you can make the preparations for your wedding

After Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom emocionaran your fans around the world with the announcement of their engagement, have understood how to get his personal life under the radar. In particular, when it comes to the preparations for their wedding. The date, the design of the dress, the place and the guests are still a total mystery. Nevertheless, the cántate is told how the preparations for the day go connects your life with the Hollywood actor.



Although on this day Katy Perry serpa who will have all the attention to the role of the girlfriend, the singer shows quietly with the preparations for their wedding. Maybe the key is that you are taken all with calm and without pressure, to guarantee you a perfect party.

“We are progressing slowly, one step after the other,” she said in an interview for the radio station KISS FM. However, he decided to keep the wedding details a secret. And has a reason for it. “I’m not one of these people, to brag of the like, I was never very flashy,” she told about her personal life.

“My life style has not much in common with the other people, the rich and famous, but I am very grateful for everything I received, after years of hard work”explained why they make not public the details of the day that you and the actors give the “Yes, I agree”.

A relationship with the Foundation

Katy, to think more, the dress, the cake, the perfect stage, as the priority of the relationship and the emotional bond that you have created, with Orlando Bloom. “Of course we are trying to create a good basis for emotional commitment for life, which is very important”said about her relationship with the man she loves.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said, on February 14, but on Valentine’s day! The couple announced the good news the next day, to see with a decent photo, you are hardly reached, some of the faces, giving way to complete with the role to form a ring, Katy is wearing in the left hand.





The piece of jewelry -consisting of a pink diamond in the shape, oval, four-carat, surrounded by eight white diamonds form a flower, is a value of about five million dollars.

The mother of Katy, Mary Hudsonshared the good news with a couple of photos from a party, Valentine, what he gave to understand that Orlando made the big question in front of their closest family and friends on this special day.