Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, parents of their fourth child | people and Famous

Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are already parents of their fourth child, a child. The star of the reality show, it has announced on Twitter“He is here, and it is perfectly” written, in which he was rent born on the small in the belly. The couple used the same method, the born with her last daughter, of Chicago, in January 2018 through surrogacy.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, in some of the media in the U.S. TMZ and People announced that the couple was in the hospital for the birth of your future child expected. What is not disclosed is whether or not Kardashian was in the delivery room, however, it is very likely that it was so, because since the birth of their daughter, Chicago.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 10. may 2019

He’s so Chicago’s twin lol I’ m sure he will change a lot, but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 10. may 2019

Kardashian, 38 years old, and West, 41, decided to use this method, after the doctors Kardashian advirtiesen to the risks, the delivery of your health, if you are now pregnant again. Apart from Chicago, only a little more than a year old, the parents are from the North, five years old, and Saint, three, both born in a natural way from the unity of the two-star hotel.

The identity of the mother “substitute”, as it is known in the United States— it was never revealed, although in the past year, a small cameo made role in the program of the family, without him, saw the face. “My successor is a good person, my family absolutely loves them, and I’m very grateful,” said the celebrity in that episode. The suspicion that it is the same mother that the couple used, to the unsubscribe, of Chicago had always been present, although the family had never spoken. Now, if the own Kardashian has confirmed. “It is a twin of Chicago, I’m sure that a lot of change, but now looks the same as you”, was written for the entrepreneur in the same social network.

The new member is still unknown, the name chosen, the family clan after 2018 as the first year babies Kardashian. After the birth of Chicago in January, came Stormi Wesbster on 1. February, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and in april, True Thompson, fruit of the Union of Khloé Kardashian and the basketball player Tristan Thompson.