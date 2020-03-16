Kylie Jenner and the OUTFIT in red, happiness, amazing!

Only a few days ago we saw Kylie Jenner pose with a beautiful dress in the color green, produced by Ralph and Russo for the annual Christmas the family Kardashian/Jenner and now, a few days later, the smaller the clan color red, we want to surprise all of us with a sensual and sophisticated costume in our closet.

The young and successful entrepreneur us excited every week, with outfits more and more elaborate and impressive, but now with the arrival of the holiday season (apparently the favorite Kyliesimply has been exceeded.

The clothing, which we baptized as outfit in red, happiness, (nothing seems impossible with this sexy outfit da), consists of a pair of trousers and a blouse, red leather, the not-too-modern narrow silhouette (fitted, perfectly adapts to the curves of the heart attack, the 22-year-old.

Also accompanied him with a couple of wonderful stilettos in black lace, gold and a small bag game, your waist. Whether or not it’s the best outfit for new year’s eve?

As expected Kylie Jenner he collected hundreds of thousands of “likes,” and comments that do not cease to praise, its risky, but excellent selection of costumes, which, although it was not all the material is still informative, the show was simply excellent.

Finally, I should mention that her make-up was nothing subtle, as usual, but she lifted her beautiful tone and tan, he wore his long, brillosa curls loose with a few waves, very relaxed, overall, the outfit made to attract completely a choice.

THE STYLE OF KYLIE JENNER

Like the rest of her sisters, Kylie Jenner again and again they surprise you with a luxurious and daring outfits inspire us to create our own versions, it leaves very clear, that in spite of the expert in the make-up business and nothing more, also know a lot about fashion and style.

