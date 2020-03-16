Maria Leon: So Shakira is imitated by an impressive video on Instagram

María León, again, the main role in a new video Instagram so more of your followers lovers is decided; the interpreter, “unshakable”, boast of their fans a couple of daring dance steps to the rhythm of the music, the Colombian singer Shakira.

The singer María León enjoy to teach, the flexibility you need for movements is very daring, because his fans Instagram intrigued, what looks sexy, although she mimics her new dance Shakira the temperature rose in the social networks.

The famous Mexican artist wanted to share a new video of Tik Tok, where you left off has made it clear that one of her great passions, besides the music, the dance, and the proof of that was the vigorous movements of the dance to “Hips Don ‘ t Lie”, one of the most successful songs of the Colombian.

You may be interested in: how Fans of María León challenge Tour is cancelled unshakable by COVID-19?

The ex-singer of Playa limbo, knows how to seduce her fans in the social networks, as the activities in your daily life, your training from home, such as the routines of dances very sexy on the tube.

María León and her sassy dance

This time, the singer María León wanted to share them with their followers on Instagram who is a fan of the songs of the Colombian Shakira, for he did not hesitate to show girls their daring dance steps, even if a little, he had been fascinated by the knights, the way that the waist was.

The singer María León has more than 1.6 million fans on Instagram, for the famous to enjoy share your activities in your working day, how your workout routines.

Photo: Instagram.