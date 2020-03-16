‘Me, myself and I”, the subject of Beyoncé on the empowerment of women, it was 1 of LOS40 | LOS40 Classic

Me, myself and I is one of the favorite songs of Beyoncé. He was part of their first solo-cd, Dangerously in love (2003), and conveys a message of female empowerment: “Tells the story of a girl whose boyfriend is cheating on you. Usually women feel stupid and silly and self-blame. And this song is a kind of celebration of the fraction (…) of women listen to their inner voice and know that you will never disappoint yourself“.

Beyoncé he reigned in LOS40 Me, myself and I between the 3. and 9. April 2004 and stayed there for nine consecutive weeks in the top 40 songs in the main music system. It was not the first time that the ex Destiny’s Child was in the nr. 1, the previously Crazy in lovand on 16 august 2003. Later, the man returned to in the first post If I were a boy and with Halo.

One of 15 songs, the Beyoncé recording his solo debut. Was as the third single from the album, then Crazy in love and Bad boy. The decision for this theme as well as a third single was the own artist, because I wanted “a song is more deep and personal relationship”.

It is a ballad, R&B/ funk the Beyoncé sings with passion and certainty. More than one regret, it is a hymn to the independence and liberation of women. Describes a habitual reality. “It’s really energetic. Speaking of women, basically listen to your inner voice and know that you will never be disappointed in yourself”Beyoncé MTV News commented. “His writing is rich in messages of empowerment of women to keep the head high, after a rupture traumatic,” adds the artist.

Beyoncé Johan turned Renck, so that the address of the video would. If premiere described the singer as it was designed: “The video and also the song I wrote, it is for women, because I know that sometimes we have relationships that don’t work and blame the guy or blame it on other girls, or blame us, we. And we listen to the inner voice that warns us, the right decision. I want the video reflects that. I tried to do something different, something fresh, something new in the optically”. Exceeds the 66 million visualizations.

According to Beyonce, the video was made “more difficult” and never. In principle, it is not worked “” and the singer had to re-burn in your the most part. During the post-production, decided to Beyoncé, it’s more artistic if the development of the story would have went backwards. The plot of the clip, Beyoncé discovers that her fiancé is unfaithful, if the red panties of her lover. Then all the memories, gets rid of the hair cuts and barefoot running, freed, transformed into a new woman. This whole story is backwards on the video rewound to the scene at the end of the first



/ Beyonce Knowles acts live in New York city in the year 2005. / (Joe Shield, Horn/Patrick McMullan)

The album Dangerously in love fed Beyonce as a soloist worldwide. 317.000 copies in its first week and debuted sold at number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and made it five Grammy Awards. Has sold 11 million copies in the whole world.