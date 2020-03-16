Meghan Markle : All about your conversation with Beyoncé

Meghan Markle : Everything about her conversation with Beyonce. | Photo-Special-Instagram

It was a few hours ago, when we saw Meghan Markle the arm of Prince Harry on the red carpet of the British premiere of “The lion king”. But this time, it was not only her outfit, the attention, but interview with Beyoncé. We all about you.

Previously, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-had Z, a picture of Meghan Markle, what was what to talk about, but now, finally, the representative of the Royal real and the music you found, what were you talking about?

According to the British tabloid “The Mirror”, Meghan Markle and Beyoncé were as follows mothers, and exchanged details about the lives of their sons, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

The encounter between the pairs you put in images that were released officially on the account of Instagram, the Dukes of Sussex and they showed a reunion with Elton John, who was a close friend of Princess Diana, something that without a doubt, it was a big moment for Prince Harry.

Couples do not hesitate to show their excitement. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came up with Beyonce and Jay-Z, the singer mentioned that they loved her and shared a hug with the Duchess of Sussex. He added that the little Archie was lindísimo.

While Beyoncé and Meghan Markle they talked their men did the same, and they were to enjoy later band in the exhibition hall. It is the first time that the four personalities are the same.

Meghan Prince Harry is presented with the celebrities, the stressed, you had a busy agenda. Jay-Z congratulated the Royal couple by the birth of his son, and later, Prince Harry, and the twins, Rumi, and Sir Carter asked, the minor children of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyoncé answered that the children were in the house, not all of them were traveling, and her husband Jay-Z mentioned to you that the best advice was that you always find the time for you as a couple.

Later, Beyoncé pointed out that the Dukes of Sussex were very sweet.

