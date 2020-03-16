Miley Cyrus gives “lessons” on the coronavirus with images of Hannah Montana

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus surprised to explain to their fans, hygiene measures and prevention of coronavirus by various videos of the series “Hannah Montana”, he was the protagonist of 2006 to 2011.

With various uploaded videos in your account of Instagram and Twitter, the singer is pointed to the cleaning that must be performed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. In the first video, “Hannah” is displayed, anxiety, cleanses the room of his brother, “Jackson”, was played by Jason Daniel Earles.

“Day two in the quarantine of coronavirus, which I really am now,” he wrote in the description of the video, that you quickly viral among fans and colleagues from the industry, music and television.

Day 2 Quarantine pic.twitter.com/1oUZRi8PsJ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2020

In his second “lesson”, Miley Cyrus, two images rose from the second season of the series, where a boy touches you without your permission. “No one it is said? Never touch a super star!”, the photos wrote on Instagram. While in her third video, the singer is an excerpt from the first season released, where “Lilly”, played by Emily Osment and “Miley Stewart” (your character), come to the house after shopping.