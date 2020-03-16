Miley Cyrus gives “lessons” on the coronavirus with images of Hannah Montana

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus surprised to explain to their fans, hygiene measures and prevention of coronavirus by various videos of the series “Hannah Montana”, he was the protagonist of 2006 to 2011.
With various uploaded videos in your account of Instagram and Twitter, the singer is pointed to the cleaning that must be performed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. In the first video, “Hannah” is displayed, anxiety, cleanses the room of his brother, “Jackson”, was played by Jason Daniel Earles.
“Day two in the quarantine of coronavirus, which I really am now,” he wrote in the description of the video, that you quickly viral among fans and colleagues from the industry, music and television.
Day 2 Quarantine pic.twitter.com/1oUZRi8PsJ
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2020
In his second “lesson”, Miley Cyrus, two images rose from the second season of the series, where a boy touches you without your permission. “No one it is said? Never touch a super star!”, the photos wrote on Instagram. While in her third video, the singer is an excerpt from the first season released, where “Lilly”, played by Emily Osment and “Miley Stewart” (your character), come to the house after shopping.
“Be considerate, respectful, compassionate, and human, during the preparation for the social distance. No one needs any soup in the hut, the more atesoremos, more effort, and there is a lack of. Takes the Essentials, this is a good time to practice restraint,” wrote the interpreter, “Malibu”, send a message to those who buy products without thinking about it, to love the next one.
it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020
“It is incredibly difficult to make smart choices to try during the panic, but it is. All evil can be prevented if we take care of each other. This is a good time to lead”, added the quote. While on account of his Instagram uploaded a video of the last seasons of the series, where “Lilly” clean house, “Robby Ray”, is interpreted the father of Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray, ensure that you are Hannah Montana” predicted coronavirus”.