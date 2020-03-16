Miley Cyrus the “Hannah Montana”, in order to prevent the Coronavirus

Photo: Reference.











The singer he explained to his followers that the measures to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19

Miley Cyrus showed through the social networks, the responsibility and remains in quarantine to prevent contagion coronavirus. The singer turned “Hannah Montana“your character as a landmark to explain how life in these days.

On your account Instagramthe artist of “The Climb”, he shared several scenes in the series Disney that he played. In the legend, for your contributions, you are reminded to take preventative measures to prevent a spillover of the COVID-19.

In the first video, we see Hannah with a cubrebocas and looks afraid of bacteria that they touch the can, and wrote the following message: “day 2 in quarantine. This is real for me, in these moments”.

In another publication, Miley has a picture where Hannah asks not to touch a star. “Damn social distance,” she wrote next to the photos.

The American singer also spoke to the consumer and exaggerated many of the problems with the supply, it has generated so. And asked their fans, not more empathy in this complicated situation on the global level.

“I know, considered. With respect. To be compassionate. Man. During the preparation for the social distancing … no one needs any soup in the shop. The more atesoremos, more expensive and scarcer, the demand, leaving many without the basics.”

“This is a good time to practice moderation, it is incredibly difficult to make smart choices while you are in a panic, but think twice before you fear, and ruthless. It is enough for all, if we care for each other. This is a good time to run!”, was the message.