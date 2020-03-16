No bringing anything! Jennifer Lopez shows with a very short skirt (photos)

Jennifer Lopez is known for many activities in the artistic world.

Editorial Miami Diario

It is not only one of the singers, the most influential of the pop music and R&B, but also an actress, designer and entrepreneur. In what form it will be seen, hide in the scenarios, the screaming of his fans, reported Diariogol.

To give as well as the lives of characters on TV as a sexy police officer, or in the movie theater, like a maid swept in.

All know that JLo is in the possession of a great body, is 50 years old and no longer go to the gym, the anything in the world. In addition, an ideal diet is as follows, and their work is practically required to stay in shape.

With 30 years of lucia’s amazing, but currently everything is given, in many ways. She is a woman who forged an Empire and shows at every opportunity that there are no limits.

This puerto Rican appeared in a publication that made a splash. Not due to the effects of glass around you, but because she is wearing a dress that is asymmetrical, from the other world, which has a rock with a huge hole in the back.

You could notice that Jennifer used to do nothing, so that the view from the rear. Made seems, with all the purpose to be seen, the worst thing that can happen is to be an inspiration for many.

You can also read:

Closed some of the beaches in Miami Beach as a preventive measure

Coronavirus in Venezuela is overseen by the Commission, created by John Guaidó

Police in Miami Beach hit the bullet man in Ocean Drive