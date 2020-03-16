Not explained, was not COVID-19, and there is no reason to do so: health

In Mexico has not declared a state of emergency in the health sector, still there are conditions to declare, confirmed Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state for prevention and health promotion, in a joint conference with the owner of the SEP, in which they announced that the Easter holidays prior to this Friday, March 20, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Against this measure, and other implements of the country as a cancel, cultural and sporting events, the Secretary of state made it clear that this means that already in the phase of emergency aid.

However, it is clear that the increase in cases in the last few days, it is obvious, the turning point of the curve is an epidemic, and it is the point to look at is overtaking, the measures for social distance, such as in the holiday in the schools.

“Before is the best time for this action, the classes, since the holidays are coming and we can determine the package of measures, such as the healthy distance to the climate protection and the containment of the community, but without greater involvement in the school,” he explained.

The holder of SEP, Moctezuma Barragán, she remarked, that you will meet, taking into account the recommendations of the Ministry of health, and on the basis of this decision, whether within a month you can recover the classes. Something that is very likely to incubation period of the virus and the stage in perhaps the biggest risk of infection.

“The people with COVID suffer from the disease of 7 to 10 days and the duration of the infection, the incubation time is 7 to 14 days, usually in the health, is the consideration of the double time, that is why it is under consideration this month of healthy detachment and suspension of activities in the schools,” said Lopez-Gatell.

The suspension of classes, the sent from this Friday to 33 million students at all levels of education.

But to consider the request of the authorities, both education and health, is the isolation, as a precaution. “It is not a question of preventing that goes on in the holiday and all of the close to enjoy the holiday, because what we want is, is the proximity of the insulation as a precaution. And that’s all what she explained to you mothers and fathers say during the next week of classes,” the owner of SEP.